Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday5
4. The Lost Metal, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Galatea: A Short Story, Madeline Miller, Ecco
6. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
7. Liberation Day, George Saunders, Random House
8. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
10. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday
11. Desert Star, Michael Connelly, Little, Brown
12. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
13. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
14. The World We Make, N. K. Jemisin, Orbit
15. Foster, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
4. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
5. A Book of Days, Patti Smith, Random House
6. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono, Knopf
7. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
8. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
9. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
10. Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions, Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.), Celadon Books
11. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
12. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
13. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, Matthew Perry, Flatiron Books
14. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
15. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
5. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
6. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
8. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
9. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
10. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. And Yet: Poems, Kate Baer, Harper Perennial
14. The Best American Short Stories 2022, Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
15. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, Shehan Karunatilaka, Norton
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
6. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
7. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
8. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
9. The Years, Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.), Seven Stories Press
10. The Best American Essays 2022, Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.), Mariner
11. Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion, Gabrielle Blair, Workman
12. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
13. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
14. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
15. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
3. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
4. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. A Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
6. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
3. Unstoppable Us, Volume 1: How Humans Took Over the World, Yuval Noah Harari, Ricard Zaplana Ruiz (Illus.), Bright Matter Books
4. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
5. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Random House Graphic
6. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
7. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
8. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
9. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Wildoak (An Indies Introduce Title), C. C. Harrington, Scholastic Press
11. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
12. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
13. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. An Anthology of Aquatic Life, Sam Hume, DK Children
15. Pokémon Visual Companion, DK Children
Young adult
1. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
3. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Scattered Showers: Stories, Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books
5. Cursed, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
6. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
9. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
11. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
12. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
13. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
15. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
Children’s illustrated
1. Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
2. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
3. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
4. Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun’s Thanksgiving Story, Danielle Greendeer, Anthony Perry, Alexis Bunten, Garry Meeches Sr. (Illus.), Charlesbridge
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. Pookie’s Thanksgiving, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
7. Green Is for Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
8. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long, AG Ford (Illus.), Sherri Duskey Rinker, Chronicle Books
10. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
11. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
12. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
13. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
14. Cozy in Love, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
Children’s series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin
6. Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvin Epps (Illus.), Scholastic
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
10. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.