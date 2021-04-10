The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: "My Million Dollar Mom."
Genre: Drama short film.
Country: USA.
Run time: 32 minutes.
Director: Kevin Hackenberg.
Producer: Ross Schriftman.
Writer: Ross Schriftman
Online/Trailer: www.mymilliondollarmom.com.
Synopsis: When an aging mom’s health starts failing from Alzheimer’s her son must decide between his last chance to realize his life’s dream to become a congressman and his desire to honor his mother’s wishes to remain in her home and be cared for by him.
Behind the scenes: The film highlights the love between a mother and son. It focuses on times when we may have a chance to realize a life goal we have wanted for so long, but at the same time must decide whether to forgo our dreams in order to help a loved one who needs us.
The film is designed to encourage discussions about caregiving, resources, choices and long-term care planning.
“The film is inspired by my true story,” said writer and producer Ross Schriftman. “Most of the filming took place in the home where these events happened.”
Schriftman added that many resources are available on the film’s website.
“There is a news section with many interviews and articles about our efforts, which are supported by the Dementia Society of America,” he said.