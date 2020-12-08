kirkendall

Marianne Kirkendall

‘Tis the holiday season, and all through the house;

Dangers abound for dogs, cats and mouse.

Safety and fun should be our main goal;

To enjoy with our pets who make families whole.

The decorations set with the utmost of care;

Are dangerous playthings for pets who would dare.

Tinsel and lights and decorated trees;

Invite pets to play with precarious ease.

Keep presents and trimmings out of pets’ easy reach;

“Curiosity kills cats” more than figure of speech.

Now food – such good food! – fills this fun time of year;

Chocolate and raisins, and ham, nuts and beer.

Bacon and fruitcake and tins full of fudge;

Cookies and baked goods from those whom we love.

Tempting it is for our pets to partake;

But these cause much worse than mere bellyache.

And what of that mouse, whom I mentioned before?

Well, this time of year they come in from outdoors.

We set poisons and traps to get rid of those pests;

But these can be deadly if pets, too, ingest.

With the cold weather comes sleet, rain, ice, or snow;

Some pets may need sweaters when temps dip below.

Wash paws after walks on salted cement;

No licking that salt. A vet trip to prevent.

Now what of our pets with feathers and scales?

Or those with fins, or fuzzy ears and tails?

Rabbits, birds, and guinea pigs, lizards and fish;

Each has their own special holiday wish.

As gifts for these pets give things that they need:

New lights, heat or bedding, and special diets to feed.

And now some advice that may cause a rift:

Give gifts to your pets, don’t give pets as a gift.

And remember to help those pets without homes;

Give gifts to the rescues who save pets who roam.

Safe planning will make your holidays bright;

So all may enjoy this season of light.

A holiday note from your neighborhood vets:

“Happy holidays to all, especially you pets.”

Kirkendall, DVM, is veterinarian with Colonial Terrace Animal Hospital in Dubuque and with the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.