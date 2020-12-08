‘Tis the holiday season, and all through the house;
Dangers abound for dogs, cats and mouse.
Safety and fun should be our main goal;
To enjoy with our pets who make families whole.
The decorations set with the utmost of care;
Are dangerous playthings for pets who would dare.
Tinsel and lights and decorated trees;
Invite pets to play with precarious ease.
Keep presents and trimmings out of pets’ easy reach;
“Curiosity kills cats” more than figure of speech.
Now food – such good food! – fills this fun time of year;
Chocolate and raisins, and ham, nuts and beer.
Bacon and fruitcake and tins full of fudge;
Cookies and baked goods from those whom we love.
Tempting it is for our pets to partake;
But these cause much worse than mere bellyache.
And what of that mouse, whom I mentioned before?
Well, this time of year they come in from outdoors.
We set poisons and traps to get rid of those pests;
But these can be deadly if pets, too, ingest.
With the cold weather comes sleet, rain, ice, or snow;
Some pets may need sweaters when temps dip below.
Wash paws after walks on salted cement;
No licking that salt. A vet trip to prevent.
Now what of our pets with feathers and scales?
Or those with fins, or fuzzy ears and tails?
Rabbits, birds, and guinea pigs, lizards and fish;
Each has their own special holiday wish.
As gifts for these pets give things that they need:
New lights, heat or bedding, and special diets to feed.
And now some advice that may cause a rift:
Give gifts to your pets, don’t give pets as a gift.
And remember to help those pets without homes;
Give gifts to the rescues who save pets who roam.
Safe planning will make your holidays bright;
So all may enjoy this season of light.
A holiday note from your neighborhood vets:
“Happy holidays to all, especially you pets.”