One of the (many) perks of summer’s warmer weather is the opportunity it affords to enjoy a meal outside — or “al fresco,” as the Italians say.
The tri-state area offers plenty of places to indulge in this type of dining, whether you’re digging into a fresh salad or taking the first bite of a juicy burger.
“Outdoor dining makes downtown, when you walk around, much more alive,” said Eric Bonnetain, founder and CEO of Bread & Vine, which recently added an outdoor seating area at its Dubuque location. “I think having the presence of outside seating is ... good for the city.”
While the tri-state area offers too many al fresco dining options to list them all, here are some of the local patios, porches and decks where you can enjoy a meal in the open air.
‘A complete transport’
Bonnetain’s business recently opened an outdoor dining spot along Jackson Street, with room for up to 40 people.
“It’s on the sidewalk, but we leave a four-foot path for people to be able to walk along the sidewalk,” said Bonnetain. “(The seating area) is enclosed by planters, and there are umbrellas, and it’s very romantic and secluded.”
Other Dubuque businesses that offer “sidewalk cafes,” meaning they utilize public sidewalks or right-of-way, include 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.; Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St.; and L. May Eatery, 1072 Main St., according to city spokesperson Randy Gehl.
However, many other local businesses boast outdoor seating on their property, including but not limited to:
- 1st and Main, 101 Main St.
- Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar, 955 Washington St. No. 101.
- Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
- Charlotte’s Coffee House, 1104 White St.
- Houlihan’s, 1801 Greyhound Park Road.
Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, located at the Irish Cottage Inn & Suites in Galena, Ill., opened a large outdoor dining deck area in April 2022 as part of a major renovation project that also expanded the restaurant’s kitchen.
Director of food and beverage Joshua Roberts said the deck can regularly seat 48 people, with an additional 16 seats typically utilized by the hotel.
Roberts said the outdoor dining option has been very well received, particularly for private dining events such as rehearsal dinners.
“I know a lot of people enjoy the view off the back of our hotel,” he said. “It’s almost a complete transport from the view of the front of the hotel because it’s a very serene backdrop of pastures (and) a large wooded valley. The view was one of the selling points for the original owners because it reminded them of some of the valleys of Ireland. Now we’re able to showcase that on a second-story deck.”
Galena’s downtown district boasts a plethora of restaurants with al fresco dining options, including but not limited to:
- Campache Restaurant, 230 N. Commerce St
- Champagne on Main Galena, 116 S. Main St.
- Fried Green Tomatoes, 213 N. Main St.
- Fritz and Frites, 317 N. Main St.
- Miss Kitty’s Grape Escape, 242 N. Main St.
- Paradise Bar and Grill, 205 N. Main St.
- Trolley Depot Coffee & Tea Co., 315 S. Commerce St.
- Vinny Vannuchi’s, 201 S. Main St.
River views
One of the tri-state area’s biggest natural amenities is the Mississippi River, and plenty of local restaurants offer diners a stunning view of the Mighty Mississippi while enjoying their meals.
At Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., about 120 people can sit on the spacious deck overlooking the backwaters of the Mississippi River, and courtesy docks mean the restaurant is accessible by land or by water, according to co-owner Brenda McDowell.
“It’s a welcoming place, and it brings a calm and a sense of peace, for people just to pause a little bit and enjoy being outdoors,” McDowell said. “(Outdoor dining) just offers a nice environment and a laid-back, relaxed atmosphere.”
Lydia Welter, manager of Tony Roma’s, said the restaurant — located within Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark at 350 Bell St. — has an outdoor deck that seats abound 100 people.
“We have an overlook onto the river, and also an area where you can just walk right out onto the riverwalk, so we get tons of people coming in,” she said. “We also have music on the patio, which is a really big hit, especially because the river is out there and it’s really, really beautiful.”
Other local restaurants with outdoor dining on the river include, but are not limited to:
- Catfish Charlie’s, 1630 E. 16th St, Dubuque.
- Dubuque Marina & Yardarm, 1201 Shiras Ave. Extension, Dubuque.
- Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
- Frentress Lake Bar & Grill, 818 Gill Road, East Dubuque.
- Dockside Bar & Grille, 22500 Golf Lake Road, Dubuque.
- River Ridge Brewing, 303 S. Riverview St., Bellevue, Iowa.