For Valentine’s Day, rom-coms often get all the press, but sometimes, romantic drama is the way to go.
Here are some of my favorite dramas about love. Streaming services are included for them, but all likely can be rented from services such as Vudu, Google Play, Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.
- “The Age of Innocence” (1993): If you’re liking HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” you will love this lush Martin Scorsese film, based on Edith Wharton’s novel of passion, propriety and regret in Old New York. Michelle Pfeiffer and Daniel Day-Lewis radiate impossibly gorgeous chemistry. (Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)
- “Bright Star” (2009): Jane Campion, in the Oscar hunt this year for “The Power of the Dog,” wrote and directed this exquisite, heartbreaking drama about the poet John Keats (Ben Whishaw) and his doomed romance with his neighbor, Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish). (Netflix)
- “Crazy Heart” (2009): Even though it won a couple of Oscars (including best actor for Jeff Bridges), I think a lot of people missed this delicate character drama. Bridges, as a worn-down country singer, gives one of his great career’s best performances. Maggie Gyllenhaal plays the journalist with whom he finds a gentle connection. (Amazon Prime)
- “Disobedience” (2018): Another one that wasn’t widely seen, this quiet but passionate film takes place within an Orthodox Jewish community in London, where two women (Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams) — one now married — secretly rekindle a long-ago-forbidden relationship. (Hulu)
- “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (1981): Picture a young Meryl Streep and a young Jeremy Irons, in dual roles: They’re playing actors filming a swoony period drama while carrying on an affair. (HBO Max)
- “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018): Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) makes gorgeous films, and this one finds exquisite cinematic language for love and longing. It’s a terribly sad story — a young couple (KiKi Layne, Stephan James) is separated when one is unjustly incarcerated — but love, in all its forms, shines brightly in every frame. (Hulu)
- “Love & Basketball” (2000): You don’t have to be a sports fan to love Gina Prince-Bythewood’s warmhearted tale of two kids (Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps) growing up, falling hard for basketball and for each other. (HBO Max)
- “Loving” (2016): Based on the true-life story of an interracial couple who just wanted to raise their family in their small Virginia town (and whose case led to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down state laws banning interracial marriage), this film is about a fight for justice and about two people (played with quiet chemistry by Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga) who have found home in each other. (Netflix)
- “Phantom Thread” (2017): If you like your romantic dramas with an elegant dollop of weird, check out Paul Thomas Anderson’s tale of a midcentury London fashion designer (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his unexpected muse (Vicky Krieps). (Netflix)