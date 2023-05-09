The City of Dubuque Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs has announced the Creative Empowerment subgrant award winners for Round 1 of the program.
The Creative Empowerment subgrants are part of a $500,000 award received in November 2021 through the National Endowment of the Arts Local Arts Agency subgranting program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act to help the arts and culture sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Creative Empowerment award is a one-time funding opportunity intended to support individual creatives in producing public arts-based projects. Applications were viewed and scored by the Arts & Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission.
Round 1 projects will occur between June 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.
Round 1 subgrants were awarded to:
• Andonia Giannakouros, 100 mini paintings, $2,000.
• Aaliyah Herrion, Publication of “Naomi,” $2,000.
• Brianna Thompson, “Liberation for Arts” documentary, $1,994.
• Brion Bowman, album of musix, $2,000.
• Catherine Goodman, “Fading Elegance: A Tribute to Good Grammar, Style, Manners, and Jazz ala Cabaret,” $2,000.
• Dale Campbell, “Black Lives on the Upper Mississippi,” $2,000.
• Erin Kono, “Portraits of Service: Dubuque’s Founding Females,” $1,937.
• Gail Chavenelle, “Black History is America History,” a sculpture design project, $1,950.
• Luke Tyler, “Music for All,” concert series, $2,000.
• Michele Chillook, “Emergence of Spirit: Souls of Sorrow,” $2,000.
Subgrant recipients are required to submit a final report on their projects by April 30, 2024.
Round 2 applications will be open from Thursday, June 1, through Friday, July 14, for consideration of projects occurring between Oct. 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.
