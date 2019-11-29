News in your town

Ask Amy: Wedding showers become 'save me' memes

Artists landscape paintings highlighted at First Fridays event

A living history: Famous Dead Artists series to explore the love and art of Georgia O'Keeffe and Alfred Sieglitz

Ellis: 'Ford v Ferrari' revs up the excitement

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Noise pollution can increase the risk and severity of stroke

Celebrities are deep into liquor, wine with their own brands

People in the News: Nancy Grace joins Fox Nation streaming service

Morning Smile: Veteran saves another veteran's life with a kidney donation

Ask Amy: Not-quite-love doesn't quite work

Your guide to holiday events in December

Singer Goo Hara’s death shines light on dark side of K-pop

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Hormone disruptors and pregnancy -- a dangerous combo

Almanac

10 cookbooks you’ll want to give — and get — this holiday season

Turkey soup the ultimate Thanksgiving leftover

Tour of Homes highlights Shullsburg Christmas event

Airbnb looking for 100 of the best home chefs for a trip

Ask Amy: When the DNA matches, but the values don't

Ask Amy: Friends who avoid violent pal feel rejected

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 26

New on DVD

Loras to present 'Mysteries of Christmas' on Dec. 6

New albums

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Protect yourself from dangerous medication interactions

Annual Big Band Bash set for Dec. 1

Play preview: Bell Tower embraces holiday season with 'A Nice Family Christmas'

Concert preview: The Lacs return to Q Casino and Hotel Showroom

Christmas jazz at the DeSoto

Almanac

Tonight's tv highlights

26 area high school students perform in Iowa All-State Music Festival

Ask Amy: Parents at impasse on family size

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 25

Almanac

UW-Platteville to screen award-winning documentary

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Understanding nearsightedness in children

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Motivation, not time, is the obstacle to working out

Grutz: Cannabis 101: CBD information