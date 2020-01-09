Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host the fourth annual Cabin Fever Mini-Con from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Award-winning author Seanan McGuire will be the special guest. She is a writer of urban fantasy and science fiction/horror. She is best known for her series, “Wayward Children” and “October Daye,” as well as the “Newsflesh” series, written under the pseudonym Mira Grant.
McGuire also writes Marvel’s “Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider” comic series, and her short story, “The Wine in Dreams,” was published as part of the “Star Wars: Canto Bight” novella collection.
In addition to an author meet-and-greet with McGuire, some attendees will have the chance to play a Dungeons & Dragons campaign alongside her.
Other activities will include a video game tournament, tabletop/board game stations, Magic the Gathering tutorials with Dyersville, (Iowa) Comics & Games, the Galena (Ill.) Ghostbusters and more.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume. Cosplay and original costumes are welcome. Advance registration is required to participate in the costume contest.
The event is free.
For more information, visit www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.