News in your town

Bell Tower to host Kids Take the Stage classes for winter

'Exposing the Chaos With-In': Art exhibition to lift the veil on mental health, new gallery

Gala Christmas Day in country for Queen Elizabeth II, family

Ask Amy: New mom has had it with unsolicited advice

Virginia pastors give over $17,000 to pay student meal debts

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Breaking the weight gain-diet-weight gain cycle

Ask Amy: Family braces for high holiday

The decade in local entertainment: 10 notable happenings, 5 memorable moments

Ellis: Skywalker's rise a satisfying end to the saga

Food: For your Hanukkah meal, celebrate miracle of oil by deep-frying more than potatoes

On the town: Tri-state spots at which to ring in 2020

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Maintaining intimacy, affection in your relationship

Tonight's tv highlights

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: New insights into how to protect your brain as you age

Almanac

Ask Amy: Family needs to address transgender man correctly

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 24

Christmas Eve traditions: Creating a family legacy

New on DVD

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Overcoming a genetic risk for depression

Morning Smile: It's raining blessings! Crop duster drops holy water on town

People in the News: Laura Dern narrates 'Little Women' audiobook

Passing the flame: Generations continue Plymouth Court luminary display tradition

Quinn on Nutrition: Holiday indulgences

K-12 students can audition for 'Pinocchio' at Heritage Center

Ask Amy: Single parent worries about child's gift imbalance

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 23

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Taking out the trash

Tonight's tv highlights

Television Q&A

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

StayGo hub cleans up rat’s nest of cables

He’s only 2 and facing health problems far from home. Donors will help at Christmas

Address the stress: Bring your kids back down to earth after holidays

Ask Amy: Celebrate the season with gift of literacy

Tech Q&A: TOR browser is secretive, slow and can be risky

TV highlights

Your horoscope

Almanac