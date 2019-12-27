”Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love,” 7 p.m. on NBC
A sequel to the high-rated “Coat of Many Colors,” this 2016 drama continues the saga inspired by a song by Parton. Jennifer Nettles, Rick Schroder and (as the young Dolly) Alyvia Alyn Lind return as the members of the rural Tennessee family who face new challenges, including a holiday blizzard and the patriarch’s financial struggles to give his wife a wedding ring.
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 8 p.m. on Food
Host Guy Fieri opens Season 32 by embarking on a quest to find truly inventive eats in a premiere called “Creative Creations.” Among the more ingenious fare he finds are mac-and-cheese pancakes in Burlington, Vt., and, at a down-home spot in Richmond, Va., grits and biscuits that are truly extraordinary. Ottawa, Canada, is home to an artistic eatery where the staff fires up spaghetti pizza.