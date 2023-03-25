Today is Saturday, March 25, the 84th day of 2023. There are 279 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1911, 146 people were killed when fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. in New York.
• In 1931, in the so-called “Scottsboro Boys” case, nine young Black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two White women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.
• In 2018, a fire at a shopping mall in a Siberian city in Russia killed more than 60 people.
Today’s Birthdays
Film critic Gene Shalit is 97. Former astronaut James Lovell is 95. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 89. Singer Anita Bryant is 83. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 80. Singer Sir Elton John is 76. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 75. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 70. Actor James McDaniel is 65. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 65. Rock musician Steve Norman is 63. Actor Brenda Strong is 63. Actor Fred Goss is 62. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 62. Actor Marcia Cross is 61. Author Kate DiCamillo is 59. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton is 59. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 58. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 56. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 56. Actor Laz Alonso is 52. Singer Melanie Blatt is 48. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi is 47. Actor Lee Pace is 44. Actor Sean Faris is 41. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat is 41. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 41. Actor-singer Katharine McPhee is 39. Comedian-actor Chris Redd is 38. Singer Jason Castro is 36. Rapper Big Sean is 35. Rap DJ-producer Ryan Lewis is 35. Actor Matthew Beard is 34. Actor-singer Aly (AKA Alyson) Michalka is 34. Actor Kiowa Gordon is 33. Actor Seychelle Gabriel is 32. Actor Mikey Madison is 24. Actor William Franklyn-Miller is 19.
