MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, 18 Shake Rag St., will host several events in March and April:
- Driftless Poets Workshop, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St. Serious and aspiring poets will receive support, encouragement and feedback on their work. To register, email director.shakeragalley@gmail.com.
- Women’s Art Party, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Lind Pavilion. Women’s magazines from the 1930s through the 1970s will supply the materials to create work reflective of collagist Wangechi Mutu. Supplies will be on hand to create magnets and wearable buttons. The cost is $5. Drop-ins are welcome.
- Winter Writers Reading Series: Liam Callanan, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Mineral Point Public Library, 137 High St.
- Winter Writers Reading Series: William Stobb, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Lind Pavilion.
- Mineral Point Big Read Kick Off, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, Mineral Point Opera House, 139 High St. Get a free copy of “Citizen: An American Lyric,” by Claudine Rankine, and find out about the month-long slate of activities focused on the book.
- Spring Garage Sale, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, April 17, and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 18, Lind Pavilion. Shop for art supplies and more. Fundraiser for Shake Rag Alley. Item donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, April 13-15, at the Lind Pavilion.
- Mineral Point Big Read Keynote Session, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, Mineral Point Opera House. “Citizen: An American Lyric” author Claudine Rankin and Wisconsin Poet Laureate Margaret Rozga will speak about Rankine’s book and the genre of poetry.
For more information, call 608-987-3292 or visit www.shakeragalley.org.