If your birthday is today: Set priorities and don't look back. Express your plans and desires, and adjust to the changes around you. Keep your emotions in check.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Too much of anything will lead to confusion. Spend less and take better care of your well-being, and you'll achieve what you set out to do. Project kindness and love, and good things will happen.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Common sense is required when dealing with emotional matters. Take a step back and reassess your position and feelings before making a comment or a move. Arguing is a waste of time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Running from the truth or not sharing your true feelings will leave you in limbo. Search for the right words, and you will make everyone you are dealing with feel good about the outcome.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Preparation, experience and knowledge will help you map your way and put you in an ideal position for advancement. Don't trust someone who has let you down in the past or is prying.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Start a new hobby or educational pursuit that will be helpful with personal growth and enlightenment. An exciting partnership will enrich your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Slow down and keep your intentions and thoughts to yourself until you can decide what type of response you'll receive. Focus on personal finances, property and overall health.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pick an expert's brain for answers that will help you use your talents. A networking function will pay off if you work the room and do more listening than talking.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't act without giving plenty of thought to what you will say and how you will follow through. Put a long-term plan in place, and don't share too much information until you're ready.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You can make a move or reposition things to be more convenient. Reach out to unique people, and the feedback you get will help you cultivate a plan that can alter your life and direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Working in conjunction with someone who has similar goals will be mutually beneficial. Set up a conference, and you'll come up with options. Get what you want in writing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Feedback you receive will help you target the changes necessary to reach your goal. A domestic change will improve your attitude and your relationships with those who reside under the same roof.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Sharing too much information will put you in a vulnerable position. Listen to what others have to say, and it will give you the upper hand. Don't let a change someone springs upset your plans.
Feb. 21