Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. Liberation Day, George Saunders, Random House
5. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
6. Galatea: A Short Story, Madeline Miller, Ecco
7. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday
8. Desert Star, Michael Connelly, Little, Brown
9. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
11. The World We Make, N. K. Jemisin, Orbit
12. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
13. Now Is Not the Time to Panic, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
14. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
15. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
3. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono, Knopf
4. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
5. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, Matthew Perry, Flatiron Books
7. What’s for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People, Claire Saffitz, Clarkson Potter
8. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
9. Novelist as a Vocation, Haruki Murakami, Knopf
10. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
11. Inciting Joy: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
12. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
13. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
14. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
15. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir, Paul Newman, Knopf
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
7. And Yet: Poems, Kate Baer, Harper Perennial
8. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
9. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
11. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, Shehan Karunatilaka, Norton
12. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
13. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
15. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
6. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
7. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
8. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
9. The Best American Essays 2022, Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.), Mariner
10. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
11. The Years, Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.), Seven Stories Press
12. Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion, Gabrielle Blair, Workman
13. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
14. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2022, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Jaime Green (Eds.), Mariner
15. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar, Cheryl Strayed, Vintage
Mass market
1. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
5. A Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
6. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
3. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Random House Graphic
4. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
8. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
9. Pokémon Visual Companion, DK Children
10. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
11. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
13. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. An Anthology of Aquatic Life, Sam Hume, DK Children
Young adult
1. Cursed, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
2. Scattered Showers: Stories, Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books
3. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
6. The Luminaries, Susan Dennard, Tor Teen
7. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
8. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. The Ones We Burn, Rebecca Mix, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
14. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
15. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
Children’s illustrated
1. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
2. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
3. Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
4. Pookie’s Thanksgiving, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun’s Thanksgiving Story, Danielle Greendeer, Anthony Perry, Alexis Bunten, Garry Meeches Sr. (Illus.), Charlesbridge
7. Green Is for Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
9. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
10. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
12. Cozy in Love, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
13. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
15. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin
5. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
8. Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvin Epps (Illus.), Scholastic
10. The Legendborn Cycle, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
