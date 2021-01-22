The artwork of four female artists from Iowa who represent different styles and media are on display at the University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery.
The exhibit, “In Place,” is free and open to the public through Friday, Jan. 29, according to a press release.
Artists highlighted include Dorian Dean, who works in assemblages of found objects. Danielle Fisher creates over life-size paintings. Hannah Givler’s interest in architecture and fiber forms the basis of her work. And Hilary Nelson turns discarded or used materials into works that resemble a forgotten culture.
Gallery director Alan Garfield said the exhibit points to a different kind of offering in the space.
“The issue of representation of the object in art is typically not a controversy,” Garfield said. “Our shows tend to endorse and reinforce the modernism of the early 20th century. Avant-garde movements quickly became the mainstay in art school curricula and thus could be seen in students’ works. The art that is usually displayed often reinforces the fact that Aristotle’s mimesis was never exactly abandoned.
“But not in this show. In the context of postmodernism, the works break with old representation and interpretation in a shift away from commentary and explanation. Presentation and the role of objects rule independently. Some of these works are cool and gratuitous, while others are just dripping with emotional angst.”
The exhibit also will be displayed virtually with photos, artists’ statements and video tours, the release states. Patrons can view “In Place” virtually at gallery.dbq.edu/jan21.
To view it live, gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the academic year. Until further notice, no more than 10 patrons are allowed in the gallery at one time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings are required.