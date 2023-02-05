Donna Loewen swears by her early morning strolls. Ernest Jackson gets his boost by bicycling with friends. Ralph Kluseman lifts his spirits with music. Brian Preston heads outside to search for shed deer antlers.
Each finds ways to counteract gloomy moods that can accompany the often dark and dreary days of midwinter.
“Having the seasonal blues can feel like being stuck in wet concrete,” said Dr. Michael Peroski, chairman of the Medical Associates Clinic Psychiatry and Psychology and the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center Psychiatry departments.
Seasonal blues are typically characterized by low energy levels, increased craving of carbohydrates and other signs of depressed mood, Peroski said.
Peroski recommends people offset seasonal blues by identifying things that make them feel better — such as physical activity — and intentionally incorporating them into daily life.
“Even walking up and down the stairs 15 times in your house will get the heart pumping and blood flowing,” he said. “Good diet also is helpful. Make sure you are seeing light in the morning and at nighttime you are sleeping regularly.”
Peroski also recommends maintaining personal interaction to offset the blues.
“Stay more socially connected and be more intentional about it,” he said. “That can mean getting out with a group, being with family or friends.”
Dawn Schrandt, assistant library director of James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville, Iowa, encourages people to cast off the gloom by exploring the possibilities at their local library.
“You can find something different to read from what you normally choose, or you can try a new service the library offers, such as online language learning,” Schrandt said. “Learning something new is a good way to beat the midwinter blahs.”
Loewen, a retired school principal now serving as the Dubuque College Access Network coordinator, is among the local residents who head outside to offset winter blues.
“Go for walks,” Loewen said. “Go for walks with a partner, and that partner might be a canine. The earlier in the day you do it, the better because then you are one with nature. You feel healthy. A day with outdoor time is a good day.”
Loewen suggests an indoor alternative for days when the weather limits outdoor activities.
“The other refuge (from the blues) is reading the book you’ve been wanting to read,” she said.
Kluseman, a Dubuquer inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame, said he beats the blues by returning to something that has run through his life like a thread.
“Music transports me to a place that is like a safe harbor,” Kluseman said. “That’s what works for me. Music was always the thing that has brought me tremendous joy throughout everything I’ve been through in my life. Music always has a way to put me back on the right path.”
Jackson, the owner of a Dubuque painting company and a founding member of Dubuque Black Men Coalition, cycles several times per week during the winter to beat the blues.
“It keeps me in rhythm to help me make it through the darker and colder times of winter,” Jackson said. “It helps keep my psyche more positive through the season.”
Jackson said the key for him is cycling with a group.
“We do evening rides in the winter as a group and that motivates me,” he said. “We’ve got several groups. We have the Flat Iowa Bike Society. We ride all year round. There is the Dubuque Bike Club, and also we’ve got what we call our Tuesday Night Gravel Group. We ride fat-tire bikes in the wintertime.”
Not surprisingly, Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation, is among the local residents heading outside to beat the winter blues.
“I really enjoy this time of year going out hiking — there is a lot more to see without the vegetation,” he said.
When Preston ventures out during the winter, one of his favorite activities is searching for shed deer antlers.
“It’s legal if you find them to pick up shed antlers — it’s one of the things I love to do,” he said.
A male deer sheds its antlers during the winter months as a way to save energy, Preston said. When searching for antlers, Preston recommends looking in common deer areas.
“I look for deer bedding areas like thick brush and the edges of trails,” he said. “Deer will often get up and shake their head and the antlers will fall off.”
Whitney Sanger, co-founder and president of Project Rooted, a Dubuque nonprofit organization, heads outside with her family during the winter.
“Any time the sun is out, I always make a point to soak up the vitamin D and get some fresh air,” Sanger said. “I think one of the best things to do is choose a healthy lifestyle even in the winter days, continue to enjoy local foods by shopping at the farmers market, and choose healthy foods that fuel your body and don’t make you sluggish.”
Peroski said one of the challenges for people dealing with a gloomy mood this time of the year is differentiating between seasonal blues and major depressive disorder with seasonal component, formerly known as seasonal affective disorder.
More serious depression is characterized by symptoms that include little interest in activities, feeling depressed or hopeless, trouble sleeping or sleeping too much, feeling listless, poor appetite or overeating, feelings of failure, trouble concentrating, moving more slowly or acting fidgety and suicidal or thoughts of self-harm.
“Feeling fatigue, feeling down and out is more seasonal blues,” Peroski said. “Seasonal blues are never accompanied by suicidal thoughts.”
Major depressive disorder with seasonal pattern also often is characterized by substantial feelings of being not able to function and can accompany other conditions such as anxiety, Peroski said.
“My recommendation is to seek help right away if there is any element of suicidal thinking,” Peroski said.
