Title: Catherine’s Kindergarten.
Genre: Feature-length Documentary.
Country: Australia/USA.
Run time: 70 minutes.
Co-directors: Kaye Cleave and James Daggett.
Producer: Kaye Cleave.
Trailer: www.vimeo.com/393802700
Synopsis: When Kaye Cleave’s teenage daughter, Catherine, died, Cleave didn’t know how she would navigate her grief or even how she would continue to live. A chance meeting with a Nepalese student led Cleave to channel her grief into building a school in Nepal. “Catherine’s Kindergarten” chronicles that project, as well as Cleave’s journey of grief.
Behind the scenes: Cleave, 72, met Daggett, 28, the son of family friends, when he was 14. Knowing that he was a film studies student, she offered to pay all of his expenses if he would accompany her to Nepal and record the journey for her memories.
“‘I’ll probably cry a lot,’ I told him,” she said. “‘But just keep filming. I may fall down, but just keep filming. Even if I fall over the mountain, just keep filming.’”
“I was teaching English in Vietnam when Kaye reached out,” Daggett added. “It was instantly something I was interested in pursuing. Plus, a free trip to Nepal? Absolutely!”
“In my mind, it was a dream collaboration,” Cleave said. “The age difference was a bonus. When we returned from the village and viewed the footage, we realized we had a bigger story to tell.”
Daggett, who had departed from the world of film prior to Cleave’s request, is eternally grateful to her for “reeling him back in.”
“Especially during a time period which feels like a bit of a renaissance in documentary filmmaking,” he said.