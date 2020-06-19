“Bully. Coward. Victim. The
Story of Roy Cohn,” 7 p.m. on HBO
Ivy Meeropol’s unflinching documentary looks back at the infamous attorney who prosecuted the filmmaker’s grandparents, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, and later argued successfully for their execution. The film chronicles the life of Cohn, from his work as chief counsel to Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the late 1950s through the 1980s, when he became a darling of the Reagan White House.
“Masters of Illusion,” 7 p.m. on CW
For a new episode called “Video Magic and the Magical Murder Mystery Tour,” host Dean Cain welcomes another diverse slate of performers to dazzle the live studio audience with illusions. Guests include Naathan Phan, Trigg Watson, Paige Thompson, Shaun Jay and The Sacred Riana.