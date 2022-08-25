PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville native Tiffany Lange’s solo exhibit, “Wired,” is open at Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St.

Lange exhibits nationally and in art spaces around Minnesota. Her abstract paintings create parallels of being raised in the digital age and our consumption of technology.

