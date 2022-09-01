If your birthday is today: Look for moneymaking opportunities. Put your thoughts and energy into being the best you can be and achieving something that satisfies your soul. Embrace the future with optimism.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Go about your business without regret. Get involved in projects that help you advance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Sticking to a schedule will make life easier; if you dawdle or ignore what you need to do, you'll fall behind and face criticism. Declutter, downsize and get rid of what you no longer need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Pay attention to detail. Do your best to please the people you want to impress. A gesture will encourage talks regarding long-term plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put a to-do list together and get to work. Plan to do something fun with a loved one. Talks about improving your living conditions are encouraged. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't overdo it or volunteer for something that doesn't interest you. Put your focus on saving, and on being a good listener.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Cap how much you spend and limit what you sign up for to avoid falling short of your expectations. Think matters through.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Resolve a money matter by coming up with a solution that helps you improve your income. Think big, but stick to the basics.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Precision and attention to detail will make a difference. Don't be afraid to make lifestyle changes, as long as you execute them carefully.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Evaluate what and who you are up against before you make a move. Knowledge is power when dealing with someone manipulative. Protect your health, wealth and emotional well-being.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Focus on what's important. Speak up about what you have to offer. Expand your skills to ensure you can handle any challenge.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Follow through and don't look back. Refuse to let anyone hold you back or push you in a compromising direction. You can reach your objective in record time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep your emotions out of the equation when dealing with relatives or loved ones. Don't start something you can't finish. Sit tight.
