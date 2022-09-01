If your birthday is today: Look for moneymaking opportunities. Put your thoughts and energy into being the best you can be and achieving something that satisfies your soul. Embrace the future with optimism.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Go about your business without regret. Get involved in projects that help you advance.

