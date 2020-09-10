If given the choice, would you live a life of perfection or one with danger at every turn?
Choosing is not hard, but living with your choice could cost you your life.
“The Betrothed” explores this through the parts of the mind that we choose to close off. This beautiful novel by Kierra Cass demonstrates for its readers that 100% of the chances not taken are missed.
With several twists and turns, it is the tight-knit friendships formed throughout the novel’s story that allow personal connections to be made.
Hollis Brite, a queen-to-be, is living the life every other girl in the kingdom wants. She should be happy — and is for the first couple of months. As time goes on, she begins to catch of a glimpse of the puppet she soon will become.
Throughout the book, we see Hollis awaken from the distinction of who others want her to be and who she truly is.
Ultimate, readers learn from this soul-feeding novel that it’s not a life worth living if it isn’t yours. Even though a path might be in front of you, it’s important to follow your heart. Following what is true to you in the greatest times of despair is one of the most important things.
Hollis also shows that a main character can be rebellious and kind. While understanding how awful injustice is, Hollis understands where it comes from and goes about reasoning it in a delicate, yet ferocious manner. Not in violent ways but effective, she will do whatever it takes to save what means most to her.
“The Betrothed” offers an example of one woman’s willingness to choose courage over comfort in a society that rewards conformity.
Especially in this story, Cass lives up to her social media username, @partylikeawordstar. As cliché as it might sound, nearly every sentence is embellished with magical dust. Just like when a king walks into a room covered in gold, words light up the page and leave readers awestruck.
With clever catchphrases here and there, Cass does indeed party like a word star, delivering novels full of descriptions that not only survive but rather thrive, on detail.
Readers who devour the power of feminism will enjoy this book.