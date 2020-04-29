“Property Brothers: Forever Home,” 7 p.m. on HGTV After having two kids, the major overhaul needed to create a couple’s forever home hasn’t happened. They call on Drew and Jonathan to make their living room, dining room and kitchen function for their needs.
“Forged in Fire,”
8 p.m. on History Four smiths are tasked with forging signature blades from scrap metal shavings. After two intense rounds, the remaining smiths head home to recreate the Nimcha, a sword traditionally made from recycled blades.
“S.W.A.T.,” 9 p.m. on CBS The SWAT team pursues a couple reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde, when the duo goes on the run and on the hunt for a set of rare chest pieces worth millions.
Also, Hondo and Darryl are surprised when Darryl’s ex-girlfriend visits with his young son. Starring Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman and Alex Russell.