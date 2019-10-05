SINSINAWA, Wis. — The retreat Compassion Begins Within, aimed at helping participants treat themselves with the same compassion they offer to others, will take place from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, through 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Self-compassion refers to relating to yourself with loving kindness.
Sister Stella DeVenuta, OSF, trained in the boundless compassion work of Sister Joyce Rupp, OSM, will describe how compassion and a spiritual way of life can change people and help to bring presence and healing into the world.
DeVenuta is an artist, spiritual director and retreat leader. This retreat will use essential oils.
The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 11, and the fee is $122 for an overnight guest and $84 for a commuter. For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/mound
center.