My wife and I welcomed our third baby. Our baby boy is happy and healthy; his parents are happy and tired. Please send caffeine.
During the nightly brain fog induced by our new “feed-change-cuddle-repeat” cycle, I’ve been thinking about a few baby-related language rules. Please excuse me if any spit-up gets on this column.
Is baby ever a proper noun? Unless your stage name is DaBaby, the short answer is no. Baby is a common noun, just the same as lamp, tree and stroller are common nouns.
The only instance in which baby becomes proper is when the word is used as a name. For instance, Baby Sinclair is the name of a character from the early 1990s sitcom, “Dinosaurs.”
How do you express something a baby owns or possesses (other than my heart when he wraps his perfect, tiny fingers around my pinky)? That certainly depends on the context.
If one baby owns a thing or things, use baby’s: My baby’s pacifier got lost in his car seat. That baby’s lung capacity is exceptional.
The word babies on its own indicates more than one baby: The babies went through an entire crate of diapers last week. As a child, I enjoyed the cartoon, “Muppet Babies.” Those politicians are acting like a bunch of babies.
When multiple babies possess or own a thing or multiple things, use babies’: The babies’ strollers each got a new neon green paint job. The babies’ father had his hands full when each of the triplets started crying at the same time.
According to a March 2020 article published by the peer-reviewed scientific journal “Current Biology,” 8-month-old babies have a basic understanding of their native language. While they can’t speak in full sentences, babies’ brains can distinguish between the linguistic categories of basic articles, pronouns, prepositions, verbs, adjectives and context-specific content words like “dog” and “rainbow.” This means that good grammar matters even for babies.
It’s a daunting task to take on the responsibility for a new life, especially given the various levels of disarray in our nation and world. I do take solace, however, that my baby’s first word will no doubt be uttered in honor of his favorite absolute person in the entire world: Mama.