If your birthday is today: Dedication, compassion and common sense will take you to a place that offers peace of mind. Choose honor and integrity over risk and manipulation. Face the future with optimism, imagination and fearlessness.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Avoid controlling people. Speak on your behalf to ensure you get both your point across and recognition for your thoughts and solutions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take care of financial, legal or health matters swiftly. You'll learn something that helps you save time and money. Don't let a decision someone else makes ruin your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Use your knowledge, skills and experience in unique ways. Turn a joint venture into a social event. A trip will go over budget if you aren't careful.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Finish what you start. Making a good impression is crucial. Conflicts between personal and professional responsibilities will lead to trouble.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Refuse to get frustrated. Express your thoughts and desires with empathy. Address issues before they become overwhelming.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Temptation to get involved in endeavors that sound too good to be true is apparent. Step back and rethink what's best for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Sharing is not the way to go today. Set high standards and take the initiative to add unique touches that will be noticed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Too many changes will make people question what you are doing. Decide how much you want to spend and on what before signing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make plans to have fun. Let your ideas shine. Don't be too quick to give someone access to your financial picture.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do something physical that will ease stress, keep you from saying something you shouldn't and encourage you to do your own thing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consistency will lead to success. You'll gain ground if you are persistent and willing to do the work yourself. Don't put things off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Bide your time. Spontaneity will take you in the wrong direction. Work alone to avoid interference. Seek expert counsel, but trust in yourself. Personal improvements will attract attention.