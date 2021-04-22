The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Stud.”
Genre: Drama short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 25 minutes.
Director: Rane Jameson.
Co-Director: Michael Willer.
Producers: Rane Jameson and Paul Piercy.
Writer: Rane Jameson.
Online: www.ranejameson.com/stud
Trailer: www.youtu.be/YVZAykHyEe0
Synopsis: A struggling actor takes a job as a ranch hand for a young couple in the canyons of Malibu.
Behind the scenes: Lead actor Ryan Bertroche (a Quad Cities native) and writer/director Rane Jameson collaborated on the film out of a mutual desire to create opportunities for themselves by writing and directing a story that explored issues they had experienced relating to the film industry, relationships and family.
“I crafted the story based around those themes, then took the locations, people and resources we had and reverse engineered the details so we could pull this off on budget,” Jameson said.
Jameson hopes the film will make people think about how the industry often can use people and discard them in some circumstances.
“Also, the concept of stepping up to the responsibility of being a father is swimming around in the mix,” he said.
“Stud” will screen as part of a block of short films at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, at the Hotel Julien Ballroom.