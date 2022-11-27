As Christmas approaches, I reflect on the joy I find preparing for it.

My most memorable project was a gingerbread house with an oddly canted roof that I made from scratch. I wore out my left brain following a design on graph paper and had “help” from three little kids putting the house together with molten sugar glue.

Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at

rachristian3026@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.