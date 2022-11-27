As Christmas approaches, I reflect on the joy I find preparing for it.
My most memorable project was a gingerbread house with an oddly canted roof that I made from scratch. I wore out my left brain following a design on graph paper and had “help” from three little kids putting the house together with molten sugar glue.
This resulted in minor burns for me, a sense of pride for the kids and even a feature in the newspaper in the wee town where we were then living. (I know, it must have been a tortoise-slow news day.)
I was reminded of that project recently when a young woman sent a snapshot of an elaborate birthday cake she’d made for a female scientist friend. Somehow she managed to mount a lab beaker on the cake, with M&Ms that appeared to be arrested in motion pouring out of it. The candies represented mitochondria, and the cake was beautiful in an eerie sci-fi way. I was touched by the way my friend melded cutting-edge scientific inquiry and age-old domestic arts.
For me, it’s a joy to see the holiday season revive time-honored domestic arts practiced by women and men. Because I was practicing these arts in an era when they were often pooh-poohed, I snipped away at my scherenschnitte (the art of cutting paper into a delicate design) on the QT. I felt sheepish making Christmas gifts when I could have been out marching for equal rights or burning the lacy bras I never could give up.
Today I am thrilled that my grandsons love cooking. One makes salad dressing when he visits; two others follow recipes to the letter with furrowed brows, the more complicated the better.
I am touched as I observe their kitchen concentration. It makes me envision my mother painting paper-thin rolled and cut sugar cookies with a fine artist’s brush dipped in a mixture of food coloring and egg yolks.
I am glad to see cultural “influencers” — people who have made names for themselves on platforms such as Pinterest and Etsy — being taken seriously. My favorite is style icon Iris Apfel on Instagram, whose motto at age 101 is “Go for it!”
Did you know that Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe are both avid knitters? And that George Clooney has come out both as a self-haircutter and a “sew bro”?
For me, it is a great Christmas gift to witness men and women thriving in important traditionally female work — such as working in nursing homes, child care facilities and hospices — as well as being celebrated for the baking, crafting, sewing and other time-honored domestic arts that make life a little lovelier all year.
Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.