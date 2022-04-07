Hard to imagine: Eminem is turning 50 this year. So are Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Garner. As much of a turning point as that is for those stars, for folks who have obesity before age 50, growing older is a much tougher challenge.
A study in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology reveals that if you’re severely overweight before age 50, you have five times the risk of developing an additional, life-threatening condition in the next 12 years, compared to a healthy weight person! In addition, the researchers wanted to see how early obesity was related to developing what they call multimorbidity — having four or more serious health conditions in addition to obesity. They found that by the time the younger obese participants were 75 years old, 53.3% of them had multiple health hazards — more than six-fold higher than folks who were a healthy weight. Only 8.3% of folks who were a healthy weight had multiple health hazards.
Treatment for obesity might require lifestyle changes, support/therapy and medical intervention using medications and/or surgery. If you’re 50 or younger and have obesity, to reduce your risk for life-shortening complications, talk to your doctor about:
• Changing your diet, exercise and sleep management techniques. Get a referral to a nutritionist and have a checkup to evaluate your health and determine appropriate physical activity.
• Using medication that may help with weight loss.
Together, set a realistic goal for the first six months of your new routine. At six months, if you’re not seeing results, discuss surgical alternatives. There are solutions.