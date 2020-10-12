Kwik Care is accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for its 2021 program.
Kwik Care is part of Kwik Stop’s community giving efforts. Since 2002, donations from Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen and Fazoli’s have added up to nearly $1.5 million for local nonprofits, according to the press release.
Each month, Kwik Care features a local nonprofit partner. During each partner’s designated month, all money collected from Kwik Care canisters is donated to that organization.
Selected partners will be featured in Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen and Fazoli’s stores.
Nonprofits can complete a Kwik Care partnership application form at gokwikstop.com and submit it by Sunday, Oct. 25.