Karen McManus shot to fame after the publication of her debut novel, “One of Us is Lying.”
Her stories have piqued the interest of the population. As a result, it came as no surprise to me that her most recent novel, “The Cousins,” left an indelible impression.
Throughout her latest narrative, readers are held on a tight rope. Milly, Jonah, and Aubrey Story are first cousins, but they rarely communicate with one another, let alone meet in person. There was no need for their parents to keep in touch when their affluent grandmother expelled her children before they were born.
The three have never met her and aspire to never do so in the future. When a mysterious letter arrives in the mail inviting the kids to work for her renowned company during the summer, everything changes in a heartbeat. Their parents force them to investigate the basis for their disownment.
McManus knows how to write a good mystery, and you’ll have to pay close attention to every detail if you want to unearth who the antagonist is.
The three cousins notice something isn’t quite right when they arrive on the island. Nothing is as it seems, and everyone appears to have a dark past. All the various accounts they have heard don’t add up, and it doesn’t take long for the cousins to know something is wrong with their ancestry.
The key to their past could be unlocked this summer. The only question they must ask each other is how much the three are willing to sacrifice.
This book helped me connect with my cousins. Milly, the primary character, is me. We both do similar things and have a strong link with our families. I enjoyed seeing things through her eyes.
From lies to alibis everyone must have an open seam somewhere. Get ready to piece together the pieces of McManus’ story, just like you would a puzzle.
Cousins gathering and exploring ideas coincide with the time frame set in the story. It’s is a perfect way to get you in the mood for summer and the adventures it brings.