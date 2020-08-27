GALENA, Ill. — Charity Rouse, a Galena-based Christian singer and songwriter, will release her third single on Friday, Sept, 4.
Titled “Speak to Me,” Rouse said the song was inspired by a friend’s little girl who struggles with anxiety, as well as Rouse’s struggles.
The song will be released on all major digital platforms for streaming and purchase. The week following the release, it will be available with a “story behind the song” video. Physical copies will be available by mid-September.
Leading up to the release, Rouse will perform on TuneIn Dubuque’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.