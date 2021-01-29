The second episode of a two-part “Euphoria” narrative reflects on the character of Jules and gives deeper emotional stakes to the main series.
In a conversation with her therapist, Jules recounts the struggles of her past, her relationships and gender identity.
“Part 2: Jules” stars Hunter Schafer and Zendaya. It’s directed by showrunner Sam Levinson and co-written by Schafer.
The first episode of this mini-arc focused on the main character of Rue. In a post-season one arc, these two detour episodes provide greater depth to the characters that we know and love.
Schafer gives a more unguarded and emotional performance in this episode. As her character details her gender identity and sexuality, the topics clearly are personal. As a transgender woman, Schafer puts her real-life experiences on the page in the script. The result is a deeply investing experience for the audience due to its authenticity.
One of the reasons I love the show is for its portrayal of the transgender community. This episode shines more light on what that experience can be like for an individual.
Narratively, the episode is essentially a long conversation between two characters. This was the case for Rue’s episode in the first part. There are some flashbacks and visual detours peppered in. What’s most remarkable about the episode is that it’s invigorating to watch. The slower pace gives the characters more room to breath than in the regular season structure.
What Levinson accomplishes with both episodes is no easy feat. I don’t believe I’ve seen such extended sequences of dialogue in a show. Keep in mind that these are hour-long episodes. The fact that the dialogue always is interesting, revealing or relevant is mind-blowing. This is a huge testament to his and Schafer’s writing and directing abilities.
Visually, the episode stays creative. Levinson uses memorable varieties of lighting and framing to serve as visual metaphors for how Jules feels. Shots of a dark house with a single lit-room demonstrate Jule’s isolation. There’s a creative visual and narrative structure to the episode that breaks the mold of the seasonal model.
This mini-arc in the series stands out as a more intimate look at the characters of Rue and Jules. The struggles of their romantic relationship are experienced from both sides of the equation. Through powerful and vulnerable performances from Zendaya and Schafer, it makes me more excited for the upcoming season.
I give “Part 2: Jules” 5 out of 5 stars. The episode runs for 48 minutes and is rated TV-MA. All episodes of “Euphoria” are available to stream on HBO Max.