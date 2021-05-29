In recent weeks, I’ve been asked to pray for so many individuals: Someone with a surprising diagnosis and immediate surgery, someone fearful of initiating the career step beyond college and several people suffering from severe reactions to either COVID-19 or a vaccine.
Each of those requests has brought the crossroad of life front and center. What can any of us grab hold of for the confident next-step when “that moment” reaches our own doorstep? What will help?
Such unexpected moments push us toward, and awaken us to, that faith-door of old, the door of invitation toward hopeful strength for our tomorrows.
I am reminded of that iconic picture of Jesus knocking on one side of that closed door — the closed door whose single handle is only on the inside, on my side.
Our unwanted event does bring us to that door, the one that (sometimes) hasn’t been opened for quite a long time. Life was going so well, and we didn’t need help, or so we thought.
But now today, with our present worries, traumas and struggles, or those of our children or neighbors, these inconvenient truths really do have an important purpose.
They lead us back to that all important door, to that one safety net and friend who will calm the seas within our heart and be with us through the rough waters.
Might we even say, the unwanted (whatever it might be) is a grace, asking us to consider realigning our priorities, relying on the eternal presence of the One who holds us in the palm of His hand, to see us through this moment ... and the next ... and the next.
Sometimes I wonder why it takes the unwanted event to turn us back to our foundational truth: God creates us from birth to this moment, loves us and is with us each and every day.
How is it we spend so many years imagining that we walk alone, believing we’re doing it all — all by ourselves, blowing up our balloons, never thinking they could burst at any moment?
I recall the refrain from one of our hymns: “Be with me Lord when I am in trouble.”
Maybe in some respect, Jesus is still dying for us everyday — dying for our return, dying for a greater friendship and dying for our response to his knocking by opening the door to His graced company.
Grabbing hold of our faith doesn’t take away the burden, but it does reduce the fear. It fills us with the truth, that abiding truth, that we are never alone, and God’s grace is sufficient for the day.