The “Breakfast Club” began decades ago, an outgrowth of Bob’s St. Columbkille’s church group. It evolved into Saturday morning breakfasts at Sunshine Family Restaurant with an eclectic bunch of mostly retired guys drinking too much coffee and having a good time.
Let me line up the usual suspects. There is Chad, an all-around nice guy who introduced me to the group 15 years ago; Bob, a Vietnam War vet who along with Tom (also a vet), flirts with the waitresses and tells outrageous jokes and stories; Dennis (who served in Europe), relatively new to the group with a hearty laugh and good cheer; Dave, Barry and Rick, great people we just don’t see at breakfast anymore; and me, the quiet one, glad to be alive and happy to call these guys my friends.
They are all full of life and positivity, living well as we approach 70 and beyond.
At the table in Sunshine, we don’t pass judgment. We accept each other as we are, including the imperfections. We talk about sports, our families, our travels, local news and ex-wives and generally try to avoid controversial topics, like politics. We definitely have differences of opinion, but we put them aside and focus on what we have in common.
Children and grandchildren are favorite subjects. A granddaughter of Tom is Ella Link, a junior and All-American softball player at Wartburg College. He tries to go to all her games. He is proud of Ella, and they remain close. I have a 1-year-old granddaughter, Maddie, and when I look at her laughing at me, all my troubles go away.
The guys in the group are not just talk but ready to help each other with a home project like hanging a bedroom mirror or flat screen or watching over someone’s house while he is away.
We support each other in myriad ways, kid each other and make fun of ourselves.
In the past year or so, the group has moved beyond the breakfast table into some of us going to sporting events across eastern Iowa: Loras College men’s volleyball, UNI football and women’s softball and Cedar Rapids Kernels baseball. The sports are fine, but I’m more interested in the camaraderie.
Remember our credo — what’s revealed at the Sunshine table stays at the Sunshine table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.