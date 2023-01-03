The “Breakfast Club” began decades ago, an outgrowth of Bob’s St. Columbkille’s church group. It evolved into Saturday morning breakfasts at Sunshine Family Restaurant with an eclectic bunch of mostly retired guys drinking too much coffee and having a good time.

Let me line up the usual suspects. There is Chad, an all-around nice guy who introduced me to the group 15 years ago; Bob, a Vietnam War vet who along with Tom (also a vet), flirts with the waitresses and tells outrageous jokes and stories; Dennis (who served in Europe), relatively new to the group with a hearty laugh and good cheer; Dave, Barry and Rick, great people we just don’t see at breakfast anymore; and me, the quiet one, glad to be alive and happy to call these guys my friends.

Goldberg is a freelance writer from Dubuque. Email him at larrytotalbook@gmail.com.

