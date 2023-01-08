“In the Shadow of Fear,” a novel by Dubuque resident Ed Zaccaro that delves into the subject of forensic genealogy, is now available.
“It’s now possible to track down the identity of almost all perpetrators if DNA is left at the scene, even if the DNA is not in the federal database,” Zaccaro said in an email to the TH.
Open-source genealogy has taken the task of solving crimes to a new level. While the DNA of a criminal may not be in a federal database or an open-source genealogy site like ancestry or 23 and Me, the DNA of a relative may very well be uploaded to one or more of these consumer sites. Detectives and DNA genealogists have worked together to solve several crimes using open-source genealogy, including the recent high profile case of the Golden State Killer.
In “In the Shadow of Fear,” when Michaela experiences a life-altering assault and law enforcement comes up empty as far as a suspect, her thoughts turn to vengeance and justice. A discarded cigarette that she concealed from law enforcement turns out to be the key to discovering the name of several of her attacker’s relatives when she submits the DNA to an open-source genealogy site.
Hoping to discover the identity of the man who upended her life, Michaela begins the tedious task of reverse-engineering a family tree, determined to identify and permanently stop the man who violated her.
Zaccaro is a former teacher and author of 14 non-fiction math and science books for the K-12 education market. “In the Shadow of Fear” is his first novel.
“In the Shadow of Fear” is available at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., or online through Amazon. The cost is $14.95.
