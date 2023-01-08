'In the Shadow of Fear'

“In the Shadow of Fear,” by Ed Zaccaro.

 Contributed

“In the Shadow of Fear,” a novel by Dubuque resident Ed Zaccaro that delves into the subject of forensic genealogy, is now available.

“It’s now possible to track down the identity of almost all perpetrators if DNA is left at the scene, even if the DNA is not in the federal database,” Zaccaro said in an email to the TH.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.