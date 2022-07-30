If your birthday is today: Don't let trivial matters stand between you and your goal. Give others the right and freedom to do as they please, and your actions will encourage them to offer you the same in return
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't let someone tempt you with grand ideas and fairy-tale endings. Be sensible, and you'll recognize what's possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change to how you think will encourage you to exercise your right to learn, grow and head in a sustainable direction. You can turn something you enjoy doing into a paycheck.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Your input will be received, and you'll be encouraged to connect with someone informative. Socializing will lead to connections.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Let your competitors inspire you to work harder. Don't let someone outsmart you when faced with a choice. Take care of your health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Someone you think you can trust will disappoint you. Don't share information that someone can use against you. Concentrate on money, contracts and health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Jump into a leadership position before someone steps up. A change you make will help you adjust how you handle your cash flow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Say little and do a lot. Don't accept changes you don't like. Assess your situation and turn an opportunity into reality.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Get together with old friends and look for new ways to use your skills. Putting a unique spin on your attributes will open doors.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) People will be quick to offer stellar advice. Be calm and don't show distress if someone does something directly aimed at you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Anger will take control if you can't agree on shared expenses. Don't allow distress to leave you in a difficult position. Listen and find common ground.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Update documents and eliminate clutter. Giving a straight answer will help bring about what you want. will encourage others to pitch in.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Live up to your promises in order to avoid complaints. Reach out to family and friends, and be responsible and helpful toward those in need. Be realistic about what you can offer.
