SINSINAWA, Wis. — The fall book discussion at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1 and 22, and focus on “The Overstory,” by Richard Powers.
Powers recently won the Pulitzer Prize for this novel on trees, animals and activism. It explores the essential conflict on this planet: The one taking place between humans and nonhumans.
Each session will cover roughly half of the book.
Copies are available for purchase at Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery. Discussion will be facilitated by Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada. No registration is necessary, and a freewill offering will be appreciated.
For more information, call 608-748-4411, email eric.anglada@gmail.com or visit www.