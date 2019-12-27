The 42-year and nine-film spanning Skywalker saga comes to a close with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Jedi apprentice Rey and the Resistance mount an all-or-nothing stance against Kylo Ren and the First Order. All the while, the re-emergence of Emperor Palpatine threatens to disarray the galaxy.
The finale stars the late Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Keri Russell, Billy Dee Williams and Ian McDiarmid. It’s directed by J.J. Abrams (“The Force Awakens”).
The previous installment, “The Last Jedi,” is my favorite film in the series. So, I accepted the fact that “The Rise of Skywalker” likely was going to be a flawed finale.
While there are substantial plot and pacing issues, the film is a satisfying close to the trilogy and saga.
The best part of the film, and the overall sequel trilogy, is the dynamic between Ridley and Driver. Their chemistry and will-they-won’t-they interplay is nail-biting.
Ridley is charming and convincing as Rey. Driver also continues to further Kylo’s conflicted morality with an emotionally resonant performance. I greatly enjoyed where the film takes these characters.
Fisher’s Leia appears with the use of cut footage from “The Force Awakens.” I love that Abrams was able to include her in the finale, though it’s abundantly clear that they had a limited amount of footage to work with. This said, it’s impossible to criticize Fisher’s lack of screen-time considering her untimely passing in 2016.
The rest of the ensemble does a solid job embodying their characters. The haphazard script often can undercut their screen time, though.
My biggest issue with the film is that the pacing is poor. It’s never too slow, but rather, too fast.
The first hour of the film skips between planets and characters more than any other in the franchise. There’s little time to breathe, and there’s multiple plot elements that need to be digested. It wasn’t until a second viewing where I began to notice all of the plot elements come together.
There’s no denying that the film has a messy structure, though it irons out about an hour in.
For another critique, I believed that the explanation for Palpatine’s re-emergence was lacking, though his physical presence is legitimately scary.
There are a ton of plot devices that feel obvious and clunky. The narrative clearly is underwritten at times, occasionally feeling like a string of loosely-related events.
As for the action and visuals, Abrams and his cinematographer Dan Mindel deliver. There’s plenty of sleek and striking imagery. From the blue-tinted hues that permeate the palette, there’s an ominous vibe throughout.
Abrams delivers unique action in the third act that hasn’t been seen in the live action “Star Wars” before. It’s a thrilling finale action sequence.
I enjoyed the ties to the previous two trilogies. Composer John Williams also incorporates themes from each trilogy in a satisfying manner.
While I can’t deny that there are some serious plotting and pacing issues, there’s enough quality acting and character development to get through it. The action and visuals are high-stake and enchanting enough to get wrapped up in the uneven story. Once the second hour approaches, the film finds its footing.
“The Rise of Skywalker” is an emotional and sufficiently satisfying wrap-up to the trilogy and saga. I love the characters and world-building enough to keep visiting this one. It’s not as polished of a story as I hoped it would be. While divisive, I suggest you see it. It is the last film in the saga, after all.
I give “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” 3.75 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 21 minutes.