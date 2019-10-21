SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Statera Blood Drive, 2:15 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Details: 563-207-8932.
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Children’s Advisory Team, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Discuss what programs you’d like to have at your library. Light snacks will be provided. For grades 1-5.
Tri-State Singles Club Euchre Night, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Our Lady Fall Family Fun Night, 5 p.m., St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School, 2175 Rosedale Ave. All Dubuque-area preschool and pre-kindergarten aged children and their families are invited for free, hands-on literacy and science activities.
Dubuque Area Congregations United — Who Are Our Dubuque Neighbors?, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Mandarin-speaking community, Marshallese Health Project, Presentation Lantern Center and the Multicultural Family Center. Liquid laundry soap for the Dubuque Rescue Mission and items for the Dubuque Food Pantry will be accepted.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Night of Grief & Mystery, 7 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15 St. Stephen Jenkinson tells heartrending stories from his work in the death trade, while Gregory Hoskins lends his craft to the evening, playing songs from his 28-year career.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. iRead pairs high school volunteers with elementary students for an hour of reading practice in an interactive and encouraging space. Registration required. For grades 1-5.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
All Community Reads: “Picking Cotton” book discussion, 2:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. In preparation for the authors’ panel, join for a discussion of the book.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Adulting 101: Healthy Relationships, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn about identifying practical ways to foster healthy relationships. For those 16 and older.
“Protecting Democracy: Freedom of Speech and of the Press,” 7 p.m., 038 Pioneer Tower, University of Wisconsin-Platteville, University Plaza. Julia Hunter, of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, discusses the state of the freedom of speech and press today and why it’s crucial that citizens know their rights and exercise them.
Remembering the Apron, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. Sheila Craig’s program takes a nostalgic look at the apron and its fabrics, trims, styles and uses. She will bring about 100 aprons with her.
Petrifying Perlers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. For those in kindergarten and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St. Service Club meeting.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Alcoholics Anonymous, St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m. Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, Mercy Medical Center-Dyersville (Iowa), 1111 Third St.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details:
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block, 90 Main St., conference room. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters, in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Platteville (Wis.)Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Cunningham House Annex.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., Keystone Area Education Agency, 2310 Chaney Road. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
Twisted Stitchers, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Join for a monthly social textile crafting group. Bring a knitting, sewing, crochet or cross-stitch project to work on. Be prepared to share ideas and tips on your best crafting style.
Kindness Crafting: Granny Square Blankets, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Whether you prefer knitting or crochet, are a beginner or an expert, join in creating granny squares that will be assembled into blankets and given to those in need.
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. Visit graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience ghost hunting.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.