As folks hang their new calendar for the year, many area residents also begin to focus more on taking care of themselves.
“Being a whole wellness studio, we always look forward to more people figuring it out, coming in to start to get the care they need,” said Jessica Olson, a therapist at Be One Wellness, in Dubuque.
And wellness at any one of the tri-state’s therapists, wellness studios or spas goes beyond yesteryear’s Swedish or shiatsu massages. In recent years, several new forms of therapy have been increasing in popularity and have been blossoming locally.
One that rises to the top is float therapy, in which participants lie floating in a tank filled with a dense saline solution, blocked from the sights and sounds that permeate modern life, according to Tanya Billmeyer, owner of Float and Fly Wellness Studio. Since opening in 2020, Float and Fly has been the only place within a 60-mile radius to offer float therapy.
Billmeyer said she has been particularly proud to offer the option, given the turmoil of the years-long COVID-19 pandemic.
“Look at the last three years,” she said. “Almost everybody in the community has been diagnosed or could be diagnosed with either anxiety or depression. Drugs are addictive for those conditions. But there have been great clinical studies done about the benefits float therapy can have on the mind as well as the body.”
Float and Fly’s website points to evidence that the process can alleviate stress, anxiety, depression, mental clarity and focus. It also can, according to the site, help reduce physical pain, inflammation and migraines.
“A one-hour float equals about one hour of sleep,” Billmeyer said. “So if you’re burning the candle at both ends, this is the way to do that. It creates the right environment for healing.”
At Be One Wellness, Olson said another therapy that has been growing brighter is its infrared sauna therapy.
“You can sit in there for anywhere from 10 minutes to 60 minutes, based on how you’re feeling and how much you can take,” she said. “It heats you internally, from the inside out, rather than with a traditional sauna where you get in and are immediately hot and sweaty.”
Olson said the infrared therapy can help with muscle tension, inflation, skin conditions and more.
“It even helps with boosting the immune system,” she said. “’Tis the season, right?”
Billmeyer said people also have been making a recent turn to halotherapy — a form of salt therapy, based on practices hundreds of years old.
“It releases a very micro-sized particles,” she said. “The salt is unseen to the naked eye, so is small enough to get into our respiratory system and our pores. With everything going on in our community — COVID, RSV, the flu — all of that can be helped by halo therapy.”
These are just some of the numerous newly popular offerings at area spas and wellness centers. Stonedrift Spa, at the Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa of Galena, Ill., offers CBD massage. Statera in Dubuque has seen an upswing in acupuncture.
Whatever the method, Billmeyer said people tend to and should do something to take care of themselves in the new year.
“When people are looking at their New Year’s resolutions, they start to think about what they would like to improve,” she said. “Some people need better work/life balance. Some people have problems they have been putting off dealing with. There are not enough mental health providers in the community to cover the need. So there are some other options out there.”
