As folks hang their new calendar for the year, many area residents also begin to focus more on taking care of themselves.

“Being a whole wellness studio, we always look forward to more people figuring it out, coming in to start to get the care they need,” said Jessica Olson, a therapist at Be One Wellness, in Dubuque.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.