08262022-cur-craneexhibit

Origami cranes on display at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.

 Contributed

An origami exhibit remembering Iowans who have died of COVID-19 will be displayed on the Loras College campus beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, and running through December.

“Folding Cranes/Enfolding Community” will be on display in the Miller Academic Resource Center. The intricate, three-dimensional exhibit features nearly 9,000 paper cranes, each folded by artist Pam Douglas of Clive, Iowa. The cranes reflect the number of lives lost to COVID in Iowa. The memorial has grown from an original display of 1,500 cranes. Many of the cranes have hand-written names of Iowans who have died of COVID.

