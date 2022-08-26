An origami exhibit remembering Iowans who have died of COVID-19 will be displayed on the Loras College campus beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, and running through December.
“Folding Cranes/Enfolding Community” will be on display in the Miller Academic Resource Center. The intricate, three-dimensional exhibit features nearly 9,000 paper cranes, each folded by artist Pam Douglas of Clive, Iowa. The cranes reflect the number of lives lost to COVID in Iowa. The memorial has grown from an original display of 1,500 cranes. Many of the cranes have hand-written names of Iowans who have died of COVID.
Douglas began folding cranes when much of the state was in lockdown, starting in early 2020. She continues to fold cranes as loving works of art as part of the Iowa COVID memorial.
Douglas wanted to convey that these Iowa deaths were not just a statistic — they were people who loved and were loved. Douglas chose the crane for her artwork because the bird, with its broad wingspan, carries significant symbolism in many cultures. Douglas will continue to fold cranes and add them to the memorial for additional COVID deaths among Iowans.
Douglas pulled inspiration from the fallout of the nuclear bombing in Hiroshima in 1945, when a tradition of folding cranes was started to help in the healing process.
The exhibit has been displayed in various locations across Iowa since its creation in September 2020, including Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines, Reiman Gardens in Ames and Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny.
For more information about artist Pam Douglas and the “Folding Cranes/Enfolding Community” memorial exhibit, visit www.pamelasdouglas.com.
