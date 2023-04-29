Today is Saturday, April 29, the 119th day of 2023. There are 246 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1429, Joan of Arc entered the besieged city of Orleans to lead a French victory over the English.
• In 1916, the Easter Rising in Dublin collapsed as Irish nationalists surrendered to British authorities.
• In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp.
• In 1946, 28 former Japanese officials went on trial in Tokyo as war criminals; seven ended up being sentenced to death.
• In 1957, the SM-1, the first military nuclear power plant, was dedicated at Fort Belvoir, Va.
• In 1991, a cyclone began striking the South Asian country of Bangladesh; it ended up killing more than 138,000 people, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
• In 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, Calif., acquitted four Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts were followed by rioting in Los Angeles, resulting in 55 deaths.
• In 1997, a worldwide treaty to ban chemical weapons went into effect.
• In 2008, Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama denounced his former pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, for what he termed “divisive and destructive” remarks on race.
• In 2010, the U.S. Navy officially ended a ban on women serving on submarines, saying the first women would be reporting for duty by 2012.
• In 2011, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in an opulent ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Keith Baxter is 90. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 87. Pop singer Bob Miranda is 81. Country singer Duane Allen is 80. Singer Tommy James is 76. Movie director Phillip Noyce is 73. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 69. Actor Kate Mulgrew is 68. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 66. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 65. Actor Eve Plumb is 65. Rock musician Phil King is 63. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 60. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 57. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 55. Actor Paul Adelstein is 54. Actor Uma Thurman is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 53. Rapper Master P is 53. Actor Darby Stanchfield is 52. Country singer James Bonamy is 51. Gospel/R&B singer Erica Campbell is 51. Rock musician Mike Hogan is 50. Actor Tyler Labine is 45. Actor Megan Boone is 40. Actor-model Taylor Cole is 39. Pop singer Foxes is 34. Actor Grace Kaufman is 21.
