If your birthday is today: Consider what is meaningful and how you can make a difference. Present yourself with dignity, grace and respect. Let go of what's behind you and choose to make a fresh start.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Use your skills and energy to get things done and make a difference. Recognize what you are up against. There is no room for error.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Listen to what others have to say, and you'll learn something about yourself and how you can use your skills to bring about change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't alter your opinion for someone else's sake; fight for your beliefs and honor your promises.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be innovative, invest time and energy into updating your skills, and use your resources to establish how you want to proceed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take in what's going on around you. Be attentive, listen and ponder the information and ideas that come your way. Consider how you can raise awareness about something meaningful to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Gravitate toward unique individuals and see what they have to offer. A change of pace, lifestyle or direction will broaden your outlook and revive enthusiasm.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take care of responsibilities before moving on to something enjoyable. A change doesn't have to cost a lot to boost your confidence
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Emotions will flare up if you get into a debate. Do your own thing and avoid anyone trying to make you feel inadequate.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be aware of the changes that others make. Prepare to counter anything that infringes on your ability to follow through.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Work to eliminate stress and stay focused on what's best for you. Take the unique path and the outcome will please you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Learn from the experiences that have made you who you are, and you'll have the strength to overcome anyone who interferes in your life or tries to push you in a bad direction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Touch base with people who motivate you. Don't let fear deter you from pursuing your goals. Ask questions that will help turn an idea into a reality.