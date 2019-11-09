The Rev. Stephen G. Ray Jr., president of the Chicago Theological Seminary, will be a guest preacher at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at First Congregational Church United Church of Christ.
Ray, also the president of the Society for the Study of Black Religion, has written and lectured broadly in the areas of Systematic Theology, African American religion, human rights and the intersection of religion and politics.
According to his online biography, his work focuses on reinvigorating the public square as a place for all and reclaiming a vital expression of progressive religion in that project.
Following the sermon, there will be a question-and-answer session.