If your birthday is today: Your intuition won't let you down. Trust and believe in your skills, knowledge and expertise. Make moderation your mantra. Set high standards, and don't settle for less than what you want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Celebrate the festive season. Time spent with family and friends will bring you closer. Being a good listener will bring out the best.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your thoughts to yourself, or you may reveal someone's surprise. Focus on last-minute preparations and enjoy time spent with family and friends.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Relax with people who put a smile on your face. Focus on love, romance and making memories you'll cherish forever.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stop, look, listen and proceed with caution. Don't get into a no-win situation with someone. Focus on enjoying the festivities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) It's a great day to spend with family and friends. Sharing ideas and suggestions will prove entertaining. Don't hesitate to join in.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Enjoy the festivities. Take the pressure off others by doing little things that make them feel special. Create an atmosphere that is safe.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Think twice before you agree to take on a challenge. Focus on friends, family and conversations that help you understand loved ones. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Address situations that baffle you. Ask questions, and you'll discover something that helps you make a decision. Choose to be practical.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make the most out of situations as they arise, and everything will be fine. Embrace activities that include people of all ages.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't be fooled by what someone does or says. Listen carefully. Busy yourself with preparations and activities that lift your spirits.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use your ingenuity, and you'll find a way to surprise a loved one. Getting together with friends and family will provide insight into how you might get involved.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Look for the good in everyone, and you'll find a way to overcome differences. Check the information you receive. Be a good listener as well as a good conversationalist.
