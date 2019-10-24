Play: “Silent Sky”
Performers: The Loras Players.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2.
Site: St. Joseph Auditorium, Hoffmann Hall, Loras College.
Cost: $15 for general admission, free for Loras College affiliates.
Synopsis
In the play by Lauren Gunderson, when Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in “girl hours” and has no time for the women’s probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she also must take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.
Tidbits
- The cast includes senior Amber Krieg (as Henrietta Leavitt), senior Caroline Breitbach (Margaret Leavitt), senior Morgan Muenster (Annie Jump Cannon), senior Brigid Flaherty (Williamina Fleming) and junior Sam Martin (Peter Shaw).
- Ryan M. Decker directs and designs, with stage management by junior Amelia Foley, assistance by sophomore Jake Heelein and costume design by guest artist Michelle Blanchard.
Quotable, from
director Ryan M. Decker
“I’m very excited to share this fictionalized biography with our community. As these women explore the unknown, they must reexamine — and, in some instances, upend — the ‘known.’ Science and poetry, math and music, light and darkness dance in a combination of heart and humor that is irresistible.”