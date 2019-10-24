News in your town

Ask Amy: Friend's romantic partner too elusive

Play preview: Senior to present the musical, 'Big Fish'

Halloween to Christmas: Shake Rag Alley sets events for season

4 acts return to Moon Bar in November

Concert preview: Tribute to Journey coming to Q Casino

People in the News: Geena Davis to receive humanitarian award

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Are you making a faux-pizza crust faux pas?

12 locations, countless creations: Annual Fall Into Art gallery tour set to highlight the work of local artists on Nov. 1 in downtown Dubuque

Slow-braised fresh lima beans are ready when you are

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Should you bag tea bags?

Almanac

Ask Amy: Online addict worries about relationship

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 22

What's happening

UD ensembles to host fall concert

His cancer back, a Chicago hip-hop artist takes his message to high school students. ‘There’s no time for sadness’

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Obesity-related cancers are starting earlier

Artist Paul Chase highlighted at Galena center

Mozart, Mendelssohn and a 'Surprise': The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra continues its theme of youth with Classics 2 concerts

Sunshine Circle to host annual holiday event

Play preview: UW-P's Pioneer Players will open season with cult classic, 'Rocky Horror'

Ask Amy: New parents go dark with happy news

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 21

Grutz: Keeping the family healthy this winter

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Speak up for your health

Memory Café welcomes puppeteers on Halloween

Almanac

Alzheimer's organization to host reading, radio play

Annual Fall Arts and Crafts show set for Oct. 26

What's happening

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

Music for Hope to benefit Avery Foundation

How to shut down self-defeating thoughts: 3 practices to flip on your deserving switch

Event to mark 100th anniversary of women's suffrage

Ask Amy: It may be time for battling couple to break

Living with Children: The ‘Doctor’ is in