The Community of Living Word prayer group, in celebrating 49 years, will host an evening of renewal at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Sisters of Presentation Motherhouse, 2260 Carter Road.
Janine Idziak, Ph.D., will speak on the topic Finding God’s Direction in the Decisions of Our Time. There also will be music, dinner and dessert.
Reservations are required by Friday, Sept. 27. They can be made by sending your name, address and telephone number and $10 to Community of Living Word, 531 E. 22nd St., Dubuque, Iowa, 52001.
For more information, call Deacon Jim Thill, 563-588-2486; Char Boland, 563-556-1368; or Sandy Radke, 563-590-1239.