I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue my photography career with the Telegraph Herald.
For the past 30 years, I have worked as a professional photographer, starting as a photojournalist with the Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette from 1990 to 1995.
From there, I began my own photography business, specializing in scenic and landscape images for publications.
Fifteen years ago, I also started to teach photography through the continuing education department at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville as well as teaching workshops at Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts in Mineral Point, Wis.
I live in Platteville with my daughter, Brook, and son, Cooper. In my free time, I enjoy fly fishing the Driftless Region, hockey and traveling with my kids.