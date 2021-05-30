I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue my photography career with the Telegraph Herald.

For the past 30 years, I have worked as a professional photographer, starting as a photojournalist with the Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette from 1990 to 1995.

From there, I began my own photography business, specializing in scenic and landscape images for publications.

Fifteen years ago, I also started to teach photography through the continuing education department at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville as well as teaching workshops at Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts in Mineral Point, Wis.

I live in Platteville with my daughter, Brook, and son, Cooper. In my free time, I enjoy fly fishing the Driftless Region, hockey and traveling with my kids.

