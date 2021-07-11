What's it worth on eBay? Currency and the counterfeit conundrum

If you take the time to Google “refuses a $2 bill!” you will find a couple of amazing and somewhat sad stories of people wanting to use one.
There’s the little girl in 2006 who was given a $2 bill by her grandmother to pay for her school lunch that day. The school refused to accept it and even went so far as to call the police.
The school and the police accused the little girl of trying to use a counterfeit bill. The other story is from 2002 and it chronicles an attempt by a man to purchase a $1.04 burrito from a Taco Bell with a $2 bill. Both times the bill was proven to be legal United States currency and in no way counterfeit.
In the case of the little girl the bill was returned but no apology from either the school or the police for their mistake. At Taco Bell, the man purchased his lunch and was given a drink and dessert for his trouble.
Our United States currency has had many changes in the last several years to combat counterfeits. During World War II the United States issued special money to be used in Hawaii in case Japan took over the islands. They added the word Hawaii to the front and back of each bill.
The idea was that this special currency could be devalued if the Japanese gained access to the Hawaiian Islands. We recently sold eight Hawaiian 1935 $1 bills for an average of more than $100 each at auction on eBay.
Definitely not counterfeit.