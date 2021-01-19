When I opened the cover to glance at the brief introduction to “Recommended For You,” author Laura Silverman did a marvelous job of getting me hooked.
After all, the main character and I had several similar characteristics. And we shared a common interest: A love for books.
Every now and then, readers need a story that reminds them of walking on clouds — at least I know I do. With the plot centering around themes such as love, friendship and becoming a better version of yourself, Silverman outdid herself.
Shoshanna Greenberg is a sweet, but ambitious, girl. She wishes for the best in everyone and usually will do whatever she can to help. However, Shosh also is determined.
When Jake, a young guy, shows up trying to achieve more than Shosh, she realizes she must fight for the prize. However, as the story goes on the two realize that they have more in common than anyone would have thought. Shosh starts to realize that the prize is not all that matters.
“A competitive love-hate relationship allows me to write as much banter as I please,” Silverman said. “It also provides really great stakes and tension. And it’s one of my favorite tropes to read, so I knew I’d enjoy writing it as well.”
I also loved how “Recommended for You” explored different cultures. With Shosh celebrating Hanukkah, I was able to get an insight on the uniquely beautiful holiday.
I love celebrating my history and culture, and since Shosh did, too, I was able to connect with her on an even deeper and more meaningful level.
“I also really wanted to write a holiday romance about two Jewish characters,” Silverman said. “I love a good Christmas movie/book, but I wanted Jewish holiday stories as well.”
The best part about Silverman’s story is that it is something everyone can relate to. Anyone who enjoys reading a not-so-classic winter love story will enjoy this book.
After all, the title is “Recommended For You.” What could be a better sign to pick up this story?