In the 2008 movie “Pineapple Express,” Seth Rogen plays a process server on the run when, during an attempt to notify a drug kingpin of a court appearance, he accidentally witnesses a murder. Seems in that movie, nothing much good comes from serving up a process notice. Just like nothing much good comes from serving up ultraprocessed foods.
We’ve often warned that ultraprocessed foods filled with man-made chemicals, unhealthy fats, added sugars and stripped of healthful nutrients are a ticket to an older RealAge and a roster of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and obesity. But that doesn’t keep a lot of you from gobbling down mass-produced cookies, lunchmeats or sodas. More than half of American’s calories come from ultraprocessed foods.
So here’s even more evidence that you need to walk away — quickly — from packaged, processed foods and opt for fresh, whole, natural foods as often as possible. Italian researchers published a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition that followed more than 22,000 people 35 and older for around eight years. They found folks who ate a high amount of ultraprocessed foods had a 25% increased risk of death from any cause and a 58% increased risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases. In just eight years!
So, for the New Year — and a new you — start the process of serving yourself seven to nine servings a day of fruits and veggies, lean proteins from fish and poultry; water, tea and coffee for beverages; and only 100% whole grains.